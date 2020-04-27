Dune : first photos and info with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

After the publication of the first photo “ Dune “recently, the adaptation of the science-fiction novel of Frank Herbert by Denis Villeneuve, Vanity Fair has written an article on the film.

It includes nine photos giving a first glimpse of many of the key characters, as well as many details on the movie big-budget, shot last year – mainly in Jordan and in remote areas outside Abu Dhabi in the united arab Emirates.

Director Denis Villeneuve says he would not have agreed to this adaptation of the book if it was to be only in a single movie since “the world is too complex. It is a world that takes its power in the details “. The solution was to divide the story sprawling in two, by telling the story through two films, much like the adaptation of “It” the novel of Stephen King.

The filmmaker also submits that the lessons that we can learn from” Dune “are still relevant : “No matter what you believe, the Earth is changing and we will have to adapt. This is why I think that Dunethis book has been written in the Twentieth century. It was a portrait far removed from the reality of the oil and of capitalism and of the exploitation – over exploitation – of the Earth. Today, things are just the worst. It is a story of passage to adulthood, but also a call to action for young people. “

Camped by Stellan Skarsgardthe baron Vladimir Harkonnen, would be “like a rhinoceros in human form” created by a complete denture of the body. The new adaptation is more focused on “a predator and less on crazy” as opposed to the history of the book.

Denis Villeneuve says : “As much as I deeply love the book, I had the feeling that the baron flirtait very often with the shots and I tried to give him more dimensions. This is why I chose Stellan. Stellan has something in the eyes. We feel that this is someone who thinks, thinks, thinks – that the voltage and calculates the inside, at the bottom of the eyes. I can testify, it can be quite scary. “

In addition, the director has given more importance to the role of Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica, the making “more formidable than before” and more of a “priestess warrior” than a “religious space”. The actress Rebecca Ferguson, who plays the role, said : “It is a mother is a concubine, it is a soldier. Denis was very respectful of the work of Frank in the book, [mais] the quality of the bows for most women has been elevated to a new level. He has made a few changes, and they are now beautifully represented. “

Villeneuve would have also changed the role of Dr. Liet Kynes : the character will not appear as a white man in the film but will be a black woman, portrayed by Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

The director confides that” Dune “the most difficult thing he had made of his life. The film will be released in the cinema in December.