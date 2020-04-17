Dune : For Jason Momoa, his character is the Han Solo of the film by Denis Villeneuve

The star of Aquaman will soon be in the version of Dune Denis Villeneuve. He comes to meet with him to an interview with Ellen Degeneres.

Interviewed from her living room, by Ellen Degeneres, the actor Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones), always as cool as usual, has unveiled some new details on his character of Duncan Idaho in the future film (in two parts) Dunedirected by Denis Villeneuve. According to him, it would be downright the Han Solo of the story. Referring of course to the character in the Star Wars saga….

“I played the character Duncan Idaho, a kind of master swordsman, which becomes the right arm of the duke Leto, interpreted by Oscar Isaac […] He is the first person sent on Dune and it is here that I meet the character played by Javier Bardem […] It is a film that is pretty huge and I am only a small part – it is kind of like the Han Solo of the group. It is this warrior rogue that protects Timothy Chalamet and serves as Oscar Isaac.”

