Dune : Hans Zimmer, and promises a soundtrack of experimental crazy – Movie News

Thirty-five years after the adaptation of David Lynch (a dismal failure at the box office that has traumatized its filmmaker) and twenty years after the mini-series Dune John Harrison, the famous work of Frank Herbert there will be a third adaptation under the direction of Denis Villeneuve (Hitman, Blade Runner 2049, The first contact). For the occasion, the filmmaker has recruited a cast of exception, with several of the darlings of Hollywood in the last few years, including Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet, and, to a lesser extent, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa.

For the soundtrack, appealed to the composer of the most indispensable machine of hollywood in the last few years : the German, Hans Zimmer (Thelma and Louise, Start, Interstellarthe trilogy The Knight Of The Night… ), with whom he had already worked in Blade Runner 2049 precisely. Strong of his success with the adaptation of the The Lion King this year (for which he received an honorary award from the ASCAP, the equivalent of SACEM in the united States), he is more courted than ever and allows for more freedom in your new project.

Recently, the musician has participated in several films, among the most anticipated of the year 2020, in the image of Wonder Woman 1984, Top Gun : Maverick or Death can waitthe latest James Bond, that makes us languish for months. In spite of everything, is on the soundtrack Dune he was very funny, as he said to Variety :

“In this moment, I am in the process of production of these sounds. I have ideas that come to me, it is like that every day. I am doing all these experiments and I have no idea if one or the other will end up in the film or not. But we are all so dedicated to the idea of doing something different, a solid job, and honorable, and, especially, to do justice to the book… Some are prone to disasters absolutes, but I can try anyway. Background !

I’m a little unbearable, I always say that I need more time. In the Dune, I give them all a hammer because I’m really full of ideas. And then, this is Denis know. It allows Me to be part of this world… it inspires me completely, and they are great people with whom I have the opportunity to work – oh, and, then, remove the word “work” : they are great people with whom I have had the opportunity of entertaining me.”

For the moment, the new film by Denis Villeneuve it is expected for the 23rd of December 2020. Since many productions have had to push its release date and the team has resumed the shooting of some scenes, it could be that the release of the film is also postponed to a later date.

In all cases, we can’t wait to listen to this soundtrack, experimental, in which the genius of the music is in the process of floor !

