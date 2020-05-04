“Dune” : here are the first images of the film with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

The magazine “Vanity Fair” has unveiled the exclusive first images from the blockbuster movie of Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”, with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac. The film will be released on December 23, 2020.

As revealed Vanity Fair this April 14, 2020, it is the young actor Timothy Chalamet who will succeed Kyle MacLachlan – selected by David Lynch for its release in 1984 – in the role of the character of Paul Atreides. On this first shot, you can see it work on Caladan, their homeworld, wearing a long black coat.

The film adaptation of the novel of science fiction of Frank Herbert, Dune, by Denis Villeneuve will also stage the star of the series Euphoria, Zendayathe actor Star Wars, Oscar Isaac, or even Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa.

The film will be released in theaters on 23 December.