Dune is larger than DCEU and Game of Thrones

Dune has managed to become one of the most talked about topics on the social networks. Jason Momoa recently talked about this new film and revealed that he had never been part of something so big, apart from his work on Game of Thrones, and the DCEU.

There is no doubt that fans of Dune They count the days to the big premiere of the film. in view of the recent images that have been published. The distribution of the adaptation by Denis Villeneuve it is huge and incredibly talented with Jason Momoa on board as one of the main characters. Recently, during an online interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor has talked a little about this new project and what it represents in his life.

The adventure of Dune is known in the world. The story takes place in the very far future in the midst of a great feudal empire interstellar medium, where planets are controlled by noble houses that owe their allegiance to the imperial house Corrino. The story focuses on the life of Paul Atreides, the heir of his house, while he and his family accept control of the desert world of Arrakis, where all the action takes place. The planet stands out by being the only source of a spice that was rare and precious, the mixture is highly demanded in the universe.

A project that you admire

In this new version, Jason Momoa plays Duncan Idaho, the master-of-arms of the family Atreides, and the ultimate protector of the little Paul. In the online interview, the actor spoke a bit more of this character and his experience.

“I was able to play this character of Duncan Idaho. He is the first person sent to land on the Dune and it is here that I meet the character played by Javier Bardem. I can’t believe that I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It is a film that is pretty massive, I’m sort of Han Solo in the group. It is this warrior rebel who protects Timothée Chalamet and serves Oscar Isaac, ” he revealed.

But the most revealing shared by Jason Momoa for him, this new version of Dune, It is the largest project in which he has participated: “We have been able to save in the Wadi Rum. I’ve never seen anything like it, it was like shooting on another planet. Denis Villeneuve has been recorded, which has made Sicario and The Arrival. It was an honor to do it with him, and it is a casting rather incredible, I’ve never been part of something so big. “