Dune : Jason Momoa compares already the film Star Wars and its characters legendary – News Movie

While the blockbuster science-fiction has unveiled its first images, the cast of Dune is expressed to raise the pressure.

The issues of Dune are huge. Gigantic saga of SF written by Frank Herbert, it has been the subject of several adaptations and attempted adaptations, jabut successful. Whether the attempt of David Lynch, and exciting bunch of problems who prevented him to meet the public and the critics, or Jodorowskyif pharaonic that the film ends up collapsing under its own weight, leaving behind it a documentaryJodorowsky”s Dune) exciting on this occasion missed it, the saga is not blessed by the gods of cinema.

But, at the time of the universe expanded, and other franchises extension, the world invented by Herbert sharpens necessarily ambitions, and curiosities. It is perhaps this that explains that Denis Villeneuve has received the budget to begin to enter the game on a story spread over two filmsincluding the first official photos have surfaced a few days ago. And if thees novels are read with passion for decadesthe film must now appeal to millions of potential viewers who do not know them.

“And well, it is not out of the sand”

A mission that is now up to Jason Momoa, which is expressed on the plateau of the Ellen DeGeneres Show in order to explain what his character Sietch Tabr was not without reminding one of the legends of the Star Wars saga.

“I interpret Duncan Idaho, who is a sort of master-of-arms which became the right arm of the duke Leto, played by Oscar Isaac. It is the first to be sent on Dune, it is at this time that my encounter with the character of Javier Bardem.

I can’t believe that I had a scene with Javier Bardem ! The film is huge, and I am lucky to have this little… I’m a bit of a Han Solo of this team. The character is a fighter, gunslinger, which protects Timothée Chalamet and serves as Oscar Isaac.”

Momoa shot first !

Of course, Dune in the wake of the odyssey of George Lucas is not innocent. If the recent postlogie has annoyed more than a fan, Star Wars remains a totem of pop culture revered and today unsurpassable, in which all blockbuster SF dream to glean a little of the light.

The situation is all the more ironic that the previous version signed David Lynch was already an attempt of legendary producer Dino De Laurentiis to compete with Star Wars. The universe of Frank Herbert will he finally achieve emancipation from this comparison of cosmic ? The Verdict on 23 December 2020.

Denis Villeneuve on the set of Dune, with Javier Bardem