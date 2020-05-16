Dune : New Images

Warner Bros Pictures diffuse new images from the highly anticipated remake of the epic science-fiction Dune by Denis Villeneuve, starring Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in the process of training for the dangerous journey that awaits him.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) based on a screenplay by Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, Dune will be released in theaters in u.s. the November 20, 2020 with Timothy Chalamet (Paul Atréides), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Charlotte Rampling (Gaius Helen Mohiam), Dave Bautista (Rabban), Oscar Isaac (Leto Atréides), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Harkonnen), Zendaya (Chani), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Liet Kynes) and David Dastmalchian (Peter De Vries).

The adaptation of Denis Villeneuve will be split into two films. The director will also lead the pilot episode of the series Dune The Sisterhood that focuses on the Bene Gesserit, an ancient order of women that counts a lot in the books of Herbert. An entire expanded universe could see the light of day in the event of success. Frank Herbert has written five other novels Dune before his death in 1986. The son of Frank Herbert, Brian Herbert and the novelist Kevin J. Anderson have also collaborated on a number of books Dune. Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson are both involved in the remake of Dune, respectively, as executive producer and creative consultant.