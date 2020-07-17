Dune re-shoot in the recent reshoots

This is Rebecca Ferguson, which the announcement.

Eighteen months after the beginning of the shooting, Dune he’s leaving his most recent film plans. As expected, the reshoots of the film will take place in Budapest, Hungary, in the month of August. This was confirmed this week Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Lady Jessica in this release of Denis Villeneuve. The actress posted on Instagram this message : “Dune soon return to Budapest for the shoot additional. I hope to see everyone again and get back under that hood !“The reshoots have become a common practice in Hollywood, designed to bridge the gap that we noticed in the timeline, and add new images.

Dunealso Timothy Chalamet (Call Me By Name), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Of The Jedi), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men), Stellan Skarsgard (Thor: The Dark World), Charlotte Rampling (Swimming pool) and Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgamedue out in cinemas on the 18th of December 2020.