Dune: Rebecca Ferguson will be back in Budapest

With a post on Instagramhas confirmed that she will also take part in the filming of extra, Blockbuster, Denis Villeneuve, which is expected in the month of December.

The news had already been anticipated by Oscar Isaac, who had announced a back on the shelf August.

” I’ll be back “soon” to Budapest for more photos“Wrote the actress. “NCan’t wait to see the world and the wear and tear of the cover“.

During this time, the actress is preparing for the production of two upcoming films Mission: Impossible, as you can see:

Dunes this is one of the most important projects of 2020 for Warner Bros, and the staff is already developing the sequel.

The shot Dunes taken place in Hungary and Jordan. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet (who played Paul Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling and Oscar Isaac. Legendary Pictures, which has acquired in the year 2016, the exploitation rights of the works of Herbert, has been put into production.

Set in the distant future, Dunes it was published in 1965 and won the Nebula and Hugo, and is the first of the six novels that form the central part of the cycle of the dunes (later extended by his son Brian Herbert with Kevin J. Anderson). The story follows the events of the dynasties of Atreides and Harkonnen for control of the desert planet Arrakis, where a fundamental substance is produced by the structure of the company the galaxy in which the story unfolds.