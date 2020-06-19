Dune: scenes are shot again this summer

Oscar Isaac, Timothy Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson or even Zendaya will have to go behind the scenes to Dune in the studies Origo of Budapest, Hungary.

According to Deadlinethis shoot extra that will take place in August and will be processed according to the sanitary measures implemented in the context of the pandemic. This should not result in a delay of the release of the film, which remains scheduled for December 18 in North America and 23 in France.

Oscar Isaac, who should appear in these scenes, it comes with this setbacks with serenity. He has already made the experience of shooting last minute in the past.

“We’re going to do some additional scenes in mid-August… they say that it will be in Budapest, Hungary, explained the actor. I’ve seen some crossings fitted and just looks amazing. Denis [Villeneuve] is a true artist and it’s going to be exciting to see the finished product. It is a little bit crazy to repeat the scenes a couple of months since the release, but what happened with Star Wars also.”

Dune, which will be divided into two films that will be screened in the distant future, when royal families fight for control of the planet Arrakis, sole source of the spice, a matter of great value, consumed, gives him superhuman powers.