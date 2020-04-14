Dune Set Photos Revealed, including Duncan Idaho of Jason Momoa

The first photo of Dune shows Paul Atreides Timothée Chalamet!

Vanity Fair has made its debut with new images of Warner Bros. and the next remake of the director Denis Villeneuve Duneincluding Duncan Idaho of Jason Momoa. They have also revealed new details about the blockbuster science-fiction. Check out the photos in the link below!

“It was really surreal”, says the star Timothée Chalamet. “There are these landscapes of Goliath, that you can imagine to exist on the planets of our universe, but not on Earth.”

The filmmaker Villeneuve has apparently refused to do Dune unless Warner agrees to split the story into two films, similar to his approach to Stephen King IT.

“I would not agree to it to make this adaptation of the book with a single movie”, said Villeneuve. “The world is too complex. It is a world that takes its power in the details… This is a book that discusses politics, religion, ecology, spirituality – and with a lot of characters. I think that is why it is so difficult. Honestly, this is by far the most difficult thing that I have made to my life. ”

There are so many other things to say, so many other things to show.

With the approach of the early days of December, 18 (), I’m eager to venture further and reveal more.

The cast starred includes Timothée Chalamet (Call me by your name), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) and Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) in the main roles. The film will also feature Zendaya (Spider-Man: far from home) Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Dave Bautista (guardians of the Galaxy), Javier Bardem (There is no country for old men), Stellan Skarsgard (Thor: the Dark World, The), Charlotte Rampling (The Night Porter) and Josh Brolin (Avengers: the End of the game).

Villeneuve is best known for the achievement Blade Runner 2049 as well as Sicario. Although Dune will probably more in the former film than the latter, the two displayed the kind of experience of the management of arid places, and sorry that a fan would like in their Dune director, considering that an important part of the story takes place on a desert planet.

Dune should be out in cinemas on 18 December 2020.

