Dune : “The most difficult thing that I have made to my life” – Denis Villeneuve

I think this is why it has been so difficult. Honestly, this is by far the most difficult thing that I have made to my life said Denis Villeneuve in an interview with the magazine Vanity Fair.

The director and co-writer puts the story of the novel in our reality, in which the protection of the environment and the use of oil are daily concerns. He points out that the history of the fictional planet from which it has extracted all the ore until his death, this is not a space adventure, but a prophecy.

No matter what you believe, the Earth is changing and we will have to adapt. It is for this reason that I believe that the novel Dunethat was written in 20e century, was a portrait far removed from the reality of the oil, of capitalism and of the exploitation or over-exploitation of the resources of the Earth. Today, things are just the worst. It is a story of passage to adulthood, but also a call to action for young people. Denis Villeneuve

Moreover, the director draws a parallel between the hero of the story of Dune, Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet), and the young environmental activist Swedish Greta Thunberg.

Timothée Chalamet in a scene from the movie ” Dune “, directed by Denis Villeneuve Photo : WARNER BROS PICTURES

Two films by Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve has also explained that he would not have agreed to adapt the book of Frank Herbert, written in 1965, in a single film. The first, of which the shoot is done, and that has to come out on the 18th of December 2020, will only cover half of the novel.

The intention of the film maker was to make a film that does not exist for the moment in the imagination of the readers and of the readers.

The world of Dune is too complex. It shows his greatness and his power in the details said Denis Villeneuve to justify the fact that there will be two films.

Female roles strong

Make more room for the female roles has also always been a concern of Denis Villeneuve, who gave more importance to the character of Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother.

Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Lady Jessica, is a part of a group of women to be able to read minds and control people with their voice. Denis Villeneuve noted that he has complied with the spirit of the book of Frank Herbert, but that he has elevated to another level the different aspects of the female characters.

They are beautifully represented now adds the actress Rebecca Ferguson in the article of the Vanity Fair.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster embodies Liet Kynes in the movie ” Dune “ Photo : Chiabella James Warner

One of these major changes is the transformation of the character of Dr. Liet Kynes – a white man in the book – a black woman in the film Villeneuve.