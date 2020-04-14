Dune : Timothée Chalamet unfolds on a photo novel of the film by Denis Villeneuve

We can thank Warner for the photo of the day ! While Dave Bautista (The Guardians of the Galaxy) teasait an epic battle with Jason Momoa (Aquaman)the production of Dune took advantage of the quiet of the containment to come and shake the canvas with a picture unpublished of the film. Expected at the end of the year, the new project from the director of SicarioDenis Villeneuve unveiled in exclusivity to Vanity Fair a photo of Timothy Chalamet in the skin of Paul Atréides. Adapted from the science-fiction novel written by Frank Herbert, and a remake of the film, David Lynch was released in 1984, the film tells the quest of the Spice, the substance of the most coveted of the universe that allows travel in space and who is on Arrakis, a planet of sand called Dune. Here, we discover a Timothy Chalamet sober, eyes fixed on the ground near a body of water then that of the mysterious machines float above him.

Timothée Chalamet in Dune.

If the character must without doubt be found on the planet Caladan, home ancestral on which reside the Atréides, this image does not tell us more about the scenario. An atmosphere similar to that of First Contact and Blade Runner 2049 seems to emerge from this image while the suit of Timothy Chalamet strangely similar to that of Kyle MacLachlan, the interpreter of Paul Atréides in the version of Lynch. Finally, if this photo has anything to stir our curiosity, it also confirms that Warner still maintains its theatrical releases of the year, Tenet Christopher Nolan is expected by 22 July next year and Wonder Woman 1984 having just been delayed a few months for a release now scheduled for 12 August 2020. Waited for the time of December 23, 2020, it is hoped that the coming months will be the occasion to discover the first pictures of the vast cast of Dune, which includes in its ranks, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Josh Brolin or even Rebecca Ferguson…to name only a few !