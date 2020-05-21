duo accomplice at the show Stella McCartney

Monday morning, the star couple has attracted all eyes at the show Stella McCartney.

After a week where fashion has shone of thousand fires in the French capital, the Paris Fashion Week ends on Tuesday. The catwalks of the biggest fashion houses have enchanted Paris : from Saint Laurent to Christian Dior, passing by Valentino. Monday morning, it was the turn of the creative british Stella McCartney to unveil his collection at the Palais Garnier, in the company of many stars. Singers Kylie Minogue, Ellie Goulding and Christine and The Queens, the princess Charlotte Casiraghi, actress Ludivine Sagnier, or even the top Natalia Vodianova.

But this is a couple that drew all eyes. The one form the man of business, the group’s CEO Kenning, François-Henri Pinault and actress Salma Hayek. The two lovebirds have emerged smiling, hand in hand, not hesitating for a moment to pose in front of photographers either on the outside or the inside of the Palais Garnier.

Visibly happy as the first day, the mexican actress does not regret anything about her life with François-Henri Pinault. The beautiful brunette had agreed to make the big jump and let it pass the ring finger, February 14, 2009. A risky choice, she absolutely do not regret and that she has commented recently in the columns of the “It”. “I got married 40 years ago, because before the meet I thought that marriage was a prison.” Now, Salma could not happen to him.