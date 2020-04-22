During the containment, Lizzo wants to make you love a part of your body that you hate

PSYCHO – moments of introspection may seem like a long, very long, during the confinement. The complex related to her physical appearance, complicated to overcome. The singer Lizzo is aware of this. On his account Instagram, she shared a video of her nightie to pass on a message.

“It has been a long day, wind, in legend, the upcoming lawyer of self-acceptance. Focus on one part of your body that you don’t like and show him a little love today.”

She continues: “a Lot of people have difficulties in the area of mental health during this quarantine period because they can’t go outside and follow their personal routine to maintain. The hatred of my body began to seize me, and then I reminded myself that I am this ‘bitch’ at 110%.”