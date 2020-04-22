During the containment, Lizzo wants to make you love a part of your body that you hate

PSYCHO – moments of introspection may seem like a long, very long, during the confinement. The complex related to her physical appearance, complicated to overcome. The singer Lizzo is aware of this. On his account Instagram, she shared a video of her nightie to pass on a message.
“It has been a long day, wind, in legend, the upcoming lawyer of self-acceptance. Focus on one part of your body that you don’t like and show him a little love today.”
She continues: “a Lot of people have difficulties in the area of mental health during this quarantine period because they can’t go outside and follow their personal routine to maintain. The hatred of my body began to seize me, and then I reminded myself that I am this ‘bitch’ at 110%.”
The expression refers here to the words of its title “Truth Hurts”, a tube that reflects “the bold sense of humor of the rapper and his tireless self-esteem, ” observes the magazineVox. It is a black woman, well in flesh, and she has no shame to say it, or to show his pride.”
As she points out, the confinement exacerbates our relationship to the body. The fear of getting fat, or at a minimum what our physical changes during this period of epidemic is real. Yoga classes at home or the sudden desire to run can testify to this.
The advice of Lizzo are not everything. Before the deterioration of physical and mental many people, the foundation is Fundamental has created “Covid-Listening”, a platform for tele-consultation to allow all those who wish to consult a mental health professional. And this, free of charge.
