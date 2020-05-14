During the pandemic, the concerts continue, in video games

The stages of the world are empty because of a pandemic, but video games like Fortnite or Minecraft organize in their virtual world concerts, with true artists, as a means to further strengthen their influence.

At the end of April, on the platform of the video game success Fortnite, the rapper Travis Scott appeared in one shot, under a starry sky. A clamor rang out, before he sings his hit Sicko Mode.

On its five performances, free of charge, from 23 to 25 April, they were 12.3 million players to log on, according to the game’s publisher, the American Epic Games.

Fortnite had already welcomed, in the beginning of February 2019, the american DJ Marshmello. But since then, the pandemic of sars coronavirus has put the concerts in parentheses in the real world and the platform of Epic Games advance his pawns.

In early may, it launched Party Royal, a virtual feast giant, animated by DJs of renown, including deadmau5 and Steve Aoki.

“It is good for the artist and the publisher,” says Dmitri Williams, a professor at USC Annenberg (California), who is interested in the societal impact and economic online games.

The artist “has access to a lot of people with which it would gain access to normally,” he says, mostly young men, population, very popular ” in a media world is increasingly fragmented “.

To the editor, ” it is a big success because it is associated with something entertaining and real “, that “increased use” of its platform.

Mid-April, another game, Minecraft, has him held in his universe, a festival virtual free, Nether Meant. It provides a different, 16 may, entitled, ” Block by Blockwest notably with the rock band Against The Current.

For Adam Arrigo, managing director of Wave, specializing in concerts virtual, the idea is not to “recreate something you could do in the real world, “but to” enhance ” the contribution of technology.

“You’re not constrained by the laws of physics or gravity, so you can do everything,” he says. “It is a visual spectacle that evolves into surrealism “.

The Travis Scott of Fortnite was over ten times the size of the audience, incarnated by avatars traditional of the game, who could dance and mingle to each other.

He has several times changed shape, in a setting that has alternated vault of heaven, storm of meteorites and play of light.

“In addition to “real life”

“A lot of artists and record labels, festivals and event organizers see video games as the new destination for a show,” explains Cherie Hu, which publishes the letter professional Water and Music.

All to see this new space as complementary and not as a threat to the music industry and the show, already under pressure before the pandemic and suffering today.

“This will be something that will exist in most of “real life”, writes Adam Arrigo, ” other dimensions of the same show “.

On the economic level, the model of these concerts remain free, while the ticket for the show of a major artist in person is worth on average almost $ 100 (96 according to the firm Pollstar).

This is true for the moment for all the concerts in the line – including outside of the universe of video games – that are multiplied with the confinement.

All that after the wave of direct videos improvised, ” many are starting to take visual appearance seriously, even when the artist is stuck in him “, note Cherie Hu.

A requirement which further increases the production costs without generating revenue.

Some artists have dared to formula pay, including Erykah Badu, stresses Cherie Hu, but they are still very rare, and have even been sometimes criticized for having given up the free.

“It is still early to determine how all of this converts into income,” she said.

In the case of platforms of video games, the investment is part of the recruitment and retention of players.

There are already Fortnite and its 350 million gamers become a true social network, ready to compete with the giants of the sector such as Facebook, with the marked benefit of an audience a lot younger.

Dmitri Williams doesn’t believe it : the interactions between players are limited and each party is happening with different players, unlike games who register on the duration and requires co-operation extended.

“It is almost as if you were playing alone,” he says.