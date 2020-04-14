During this time, Henry Cavill painted figurines Warhammer The Witcher

The Witcher and Superman at the same time, the actor Henry Cavill is currently in confinement, but like all the geeks made, he knows how to deal with it. Although, one can even say Nerd now, given that he spends his time painting miniatures Warhammer.

It was during his Easter message to his followers on Instagram that Cavill has put online the image below where we see paint a miniature Warhammer.

“Given that we spend, together, these feasts of Easter in confinement, I told myself that this would be a good time to put a little levity during these dark times,” written Cavill. “So I decided to get a old talent and to try new ! Now is the time for resurrection after all ! “

Cavill reveals his love for Games Workshop, the company’s figurines and games English behind the universe Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000.

“As you can see here, it looks like a tiny helmet… and it is. This is one of my hobbies that I have followed almost all my life, but I would not take part not actively. A company called Games Workshop… Or the ‘drug plastic’ as they say. I’m addicted to the universe that they have developed for decades. This has provided me with among my readings, the more stakeholders ! If you refuse to believe that I was a geek before, it’s going to be hard for you to veil the face after that. “

Saw the screen in the background, it is possible that Cavill is now writing a history of his own during the confinement, or, as he explains “there may be a few new skills on which I started… or not, so needless to squint and find the sharpness digitally… Ouuuu that could work. “

Henry Cavill will return in season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix, still in the skin of Geralt of Riv. The shooting of this result is, however, pause a result of the pandemic.

Erwan Lafleuriel is editor-in-Chief of IGN France. A slave to the video game for 40 years, he never escapes from that from time to time to mourn for his defeats, on Twitter.