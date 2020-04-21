Dustin Poirier demand a rematch against Conor McGregor

That the people want it or not, Conor McGregor has on the price of gold to be quickly known in the UFC. Everybody wants a deal, either for the money or the chance to beat the man more popular sport in recent memory.

The former champion by acting, Dustin Poirier do not think differently. The American comes from a long time ago, trying to find a fight with “The notorious”, with that he lost at UFC 178 in 2014.

“I want the biggest challenge and the man the best that I could get”said Poirier in an interview with MMA Fighting.

With a degree in acting in his career, Dustin Do you think that your last year in the organization could influence this UFC to put in front of McGregor still.

The division, for Poirierfor the moment, is indifferent. Recently, Conor He saw action in the welterweight, and for the U.s., gaining weight would not be a problem.

“I would like to face him at welterweight. I would like to face him in a boxing ring, or MMA. It doesn’t bother me. I just want the best fights “said the former champion.

Poirier has not reached the octagon since September of last year, when he faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 242in the unification of the belt of light weight. In the battle, the Russian has completed the American in the third round.

Currently, the U.s. is in the second position of the ranking light of the UFCbehind Tony Fergusonand the champion.