DVD releases May 2020 : The Snow Queen II, The girls of Doctor March, Gloria Mundi, Scandal, … (Cinema / DVD)

A consequence of the confinement, a lot of movie releases in DVD and Blu-Ray have been carried over. If it is less rich in quantity as the previous ones, this month spring is certainly not in quality ! It will still wait until the end of may to find these films in stores, but you can always refer on the various streaming services to wait. Also, be aware that the tv channel Arte offers from the may 12, a programming of films dedicated to the Cannes film Festival, history of put a little balm in the heart of moviegoers.

Wednesday, may 20,

The Snow Queen II

Achievement : Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Scenario : Jennifer Lee

Casting (voice, French version) : Charlotte Hervieux, Emmylou Homs, Dany Boon, Donald Reignoux, …

Genre : Animation

Duration : 1h 44min

Exit room : November 20, 2019

Support : DVD & Blu-Ray

Synopsis official : Why Elsa is born with magical powers ? The young girl’s dream to learn it, but the answer puts her kingdom in danger. With the help of Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, Elsa embarks on a journey as perilous as extraordinary. In The snow QueenElsa was afraid that her powers do not threaten the world. In The snow Queen IIit is hoped that they will be powerful enough to save…

Critical of the press : Disney releases the magic and delivers a sequel to the cult The Snow Queen at the height of the expectations, her theme song in less, all the same. More humor, a story more detailed, addressing the issues of memory and relationship with nature, about more dark, this Snow queen II has grown up with its audience and discovers the neurosis while gaining in maturity.

The girls of Doctor March

Realization and scenario : Greta Gerwig, based on the novels of Louisa May Alcott The Four Girls of Doctor March and Dr March marie ses filles

Casting : Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothy Chalamet, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Meryl Streep, …

Genre : Drama

Duration : 2h 14min

Exit room : January 1, 2020

Support : DVD & Blu-Ray

Synopsis official : A new adaptation of the The four girls of Doctor March inspired by both the classic literature and the writings of Louisa May Alcott. Replay personal of the book, The girls of Doctor March is a film that is at once timeless and current, where Jo March, alter ego is fictitious, the author, thinks back to his life.

Critical of the press : Thanks to the subtlety and intelligence of its realization, Greta Gerwig revisits without distorting this classic of american literature that is Little Women to make a story with contemporary accents, showing both gay history and the issues that it covers, filming the novel without irony, while offering a subtle criticism. In addition to this finesse of writing, it is also necessary to emphasise the quality of the casting and interpretation. The faces of the actresses – Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh in the head – are of a rare intensity, expressing the feelings of the most fleeting and the most contradictory. The whole of this new version of the novel Louisa May Alcott a great movie about female emancipation.

Wednesday, may 27

Gloria Mundi

Achievement : Robert Guédiguian

Scenario : Robert Guédiguian and Serge Valletti

Casting : Ariane Ascaride, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Gérard Meylan, Anaïs Demoustier, Robinson Stévenin, Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet, …

Genre : Drama

Duration : 1h 47min

Exit room : November 27, 2019

Support : DVD & Blu-Ray

Synopsis official : Daniel comes out of prison where he was incarcerated for many years and returns to Marseille. Sylvie, his ex-wife, had warned her that he was grand-father, their daughter Mathilda has just given birth to a little Gloria.

The time has passed, each has made or remade her life…

By coming to meet the baby, Daniel discovers a blended family who struggle by all means to stay standing. When a twist of fate shattered this fragile balance, Daniel, who has nothing more to lose, will try everything to help them.

Critical of the press : Still angry, the director of marseille Robert Guédiguian continuing its work without the great speeches, with a camera that takes its time, almost contemplative, and with his family of actors, including the trio Ascaride, Darroussin, Meylanalways so righteous. Similarly, everything which constitutes the vein of melancholy in his cinema – a good way for him to give his dramas of social dimension melodramatic, sometimes tinged film noir – is worn in Gloria Mundi to a degree upsetting. A film of breathtaking where the value of the human being exist and against all odds.

Scandal

Achievement : Jay Roach

Scenario : Charles Randolph

Casting : Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Malcolm McDowell, …

Genre : Biopic

Duration : 1h 54

Exit room : January 22, 2020

Support : DVD & Blu-Ray

Synopsis official : Inspired from actual events, Scandal plunges us into the behind the scenes of a television channel as powerful as controversial. Of the first sparks to the explosion of the media, find out how women journalists have succeeded in breaking the code of silence to denounce the unacceptable.

Critical of the press : Scandal (the title of which original – Bombshell – more end, returns to the “bomb” launched by Gretchen Carlson in the media landscape and the English word characterizing the sexy women) is a thunderbolt which denounces, without detour, the violence of sexual harassment in the world of television. Far from being a manichean, the film waters down or the mistrust of the lanceuses alert them, nor their political opinions, nor their reluctance to upset the status quo. An ambivalence without revisionism worn by a fabulous trio of actresses : Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.