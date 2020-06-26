DVD test : The list of our dreams

United States : 2018

Original title : Then came you

Realization : Peter Hutchings

Screenplay : Fergal Rock

Actors : Asa Butterfield, Maisie Williams, Nina Dobrev

Publisher : Program of the Shop / workshop images

Duration : 1h32

Genre : romantic Comedy

Date of DVD release : June 26, 2020

Calvin has abandoned their studies because of being so hypochondriac that he is sure of having a serious disease. When he met Skye, his life changes radically. The latter prepared a list of things mandatory to do before you die and to successfully embark on a crazy adventure, that will allow you to forget your fears…

The film

[3,5/5]

That cynics and other allergic to the sectors of the life is full of hope and sadness to go their way : The list of our dreams it is, in fact, a comedy, a romantic-tragic that fits in the purest tradition of the melodramatic tear-legacy Love story or, more recently, Our stars contrary. As smart as unstoppable, the film will also allow for the “child of the stars”, Maisie Williams (Game of thrones) and Asa Butterfield (Hugo Cabretnot only face each other in the heart of a story in motion, but also – and this is possibly even more important – to find a “mature” Hollywood, proving that play the comedy / juggling games with the most intimate feelings, it is very possible.

Therefore, it is advised to ignore the horrible cover of the DVD and immerse yourself body and soul in The list of our dreams : it really is a good movie, browsing in a genre that can be dealt with very infrequently in the columns of critique-film.fr but that is really to be extremely effective in its niche. What niche, you may ask ? Well, this is a film that would probably be called “film Évelyne Thomas” ten years ago, but now go by the name of the lover is – of the ” movie Faustine Bollaert “. The reference here may not be obvious a priori, even if, after two months of confinement widespread, we are convinced that the whole world is fallen, at one time or another, on the subject of Faustine Bollaert “Everything begins today “ in the early hours of the evening on France 2. The list of our dreamstherefore , it is a bit like the theme of Faustine Bollaert : there’s going to be moved, informed, and we’re going to take the game, we laugh with these people who present to us their joys and their misfortunes, is slowly progressing, even if it is not it is not subtle, one might even say that it goes there with their great hooves, but when the emotion comes, one is overwhelmed by a wave of conflicting feelings, one of them says, “nah, but seriously I’ve been handling it since right now, I’m not going to cry “, and then, if we go down the arms, and is allowed to overflow, and the waterfall is Niagara falls, especially if you are a woman.

I know, for me, personally, at the end of the movie, I was pretending to sleep in the style of I did not cry, but I was watching my wife, and, of course, has not failed, the tears flow. It is unstoppable, especially because the scenery is very fine and often very funny, with a beautiful character of girl, rebellious and fun. In addition, the set is led by a pair of actors are wonderful (Maisie Williams, and Asa Butterfield), but also of the last papers that we particularly like, such as David Koechner (here against the employment) or the always excellent Ken Jeong (in a way that offers a role as the barge than usual). Thanks in particular to a use quite subtle music, the director Peter Hutchings and screenwriter Fergal Rock are quite amazing to avoid some of the clichés and other stereotypes that we have thought to see the earth in force. In the end, and despite some bottlenecks, The list of our dreams he even manages to identify a strength and a sense of authenticity that make it a pleasant surprise, far from the “simple” marshmallow waiting.

The DVD

[4/5]

Program Of The Store and The workshop images come, therefore, to take the initiative to associate in order to offer today The list of our dreams in DVD media. And, as always, does everything better than any side of the wafer, the editors of the states for the occasion we offer a DVD of high-fly : the beautiful photography in the film is magnified by a teacher without guilt, with a definition and a sewn-in any case, within the limits of a coding standard definition, of course. Even the night scenes are handled well, in short it is a no-fault side of the image. As his side also, as the mixture of Dolby Digital 5.1 balance mashed potatoes with strength and dynamism, either in VF or VO. The sound stage has been well worked, and if it is not, certainly, in the presence of the disk of demonstration to impress the gallery, it offers all the same a solid immersion in the heart of the film. It should also be noted the presence of a version Dolby Digital 2.0more consistent if you do not have The Home Theater…

We will not, however, help to emphasize how the film will be necessarily better in VO, and this for a simple reason. It is, in fact, that the FV was probably carried out by a cadre of low-cost in Spain (type AudioProjects or New Connection), and offers us, unfortunately, a doubling of its relatively monotonous, which can bother you. Very popular among the French publishers in regard to the “Direct To Video” and the genre of film (horror film in the pornographic movie), these small firms of dubbing to provide the majority of the time in the French versions soaked and standardized, to the point of being rejected by one of the platforms of SVOD. We will recognize the voice of Michael Rudy Cermeno, Sylvie Santelli, Eric Bonicatto, Alain Miret, Caroline Lemaire… But, let’s be clear : this does nothing to question the excellent technical work delivered by Program Of The Store and The workshop images on the DVD The list of our dreams.

In the extras section, you will find, in addition to the traditional traileran interesting realization of (20 minutes) that will give the opportunity to the technical team – director Peter Hutchings, the screenwriter Fergal Rock – as well as a large part of the actors – Asa Butterfield, Maisie Williams, Nina Dobrev, Tyler Hoechlin. What to do the tour of the intentions of the authors of The list of our dreams in an environment simple and relaxed… we conclude with four trailers of films edited by Program Of The Store and The workshop images in the section ” space discovery “.