Dwayne Johnson : 5 things you never knew (perhaps) not the actor

3. It is an old offender

The life of Dwayne Johnson might have been very different. It must be said that his adolescence was not easy. The actor has moved around so much during his childhood and, when he was living in Hawaii when he was 14 years old, his family was evicted from their apartment. In order to earn money to help his relatives, he turned to… the crime. He has participated in numerous flights on tourists and has been arrested 9 times before his 17 years.

4. His diet to fade

To have a body like that of Dwayne Johnson, you can’t improvise. And it’s better to see at the cinema than at home. And for good reason : he eats 7 meals per day. Yes, 7 ! Among the foods it prefers, one finds the eggs, the fish, the rice, the broccoli or the potatoes. He eats about 5000 calories per day is almost the double of what is recommended for a man. A diet essential to ensure its many training activities.