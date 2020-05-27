Dwayne Johnson accused Ryan Reynolds for the sack of the shooting

With a budget of $ 200 million, Netflix has not hesitated to finance the film Red Manual planned for 2021, with cast Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. If the production has been delayed due to the coronavirus, it seems that the pandemic is not the only reason.

Ryan Reynolds responsible for the delay in the shooting

In fact, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, The Rock has explained that the shooting of this action-comedy was a hell for any team. The reason for this ? The endless laughter of the star because of his playmate.

Dwayne Johnson explains that the delay on the film is simply due to the interpreter of Deadpool who did not stop to do anything on the set especially during the first few weeks where the two actors shot their scenes in common.

I like to think that I am disciplined and professional. But I’ve never been so laughed.

The actor The Jumanji explains that as soon as he answered a replica of Reynolds, this last “was a way to make me fall and throwing insults in front of the camera. I was bent so much I was laughing so hard. It was horrible.“

And the main interested party confirms have been using this tip for making them laugh the colossus. A tip among others !

But don’t worry, The Rock, even if Reynolds has ruined the shooting and is in large part responsible for the delay in production, he keeps a good memory. The two acolytes should be in the summer, to resume after shooting under the direction of Rawson Marshall Thurber.