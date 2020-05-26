Dwayne Johnson accused Ryan Reynolds have ruined the filming of Red Notice

Before the containment world imposed by the outbreak of coronavirus, Dwayne Johnson was in the middle of shooting Red Notice for Netflix with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

After the card stock with the 6 Underground by Michael Bay, the site of streaming did not hesitate to fund to the tune of $ 200 million, this action-comedy and heist carried out by Rawson Marshall Thurber (The Miller, Skyscraper, Central Intelligence).

Planned for 2021, Red Manualthe vait, however, already been delayed before the confinement. For good reason, the two actors stars are regularly taken of crazy uncontrollable laughter.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, The Rock says turn full-time with his acolyte of Hobbs and Shaw is a hell…. for the production ! Because for him, it is the avalanche of laughter.

“The first six weeks of filming were largely focused on Ryan and me“says the giant. “I like to think that I am disciplined and professional. But my God, I’ve never been so laugh ! It has come to a point where as soon as he said something and I answered, he responded in a way to make me fall and throwing insults in front of the camera. I was bent so much I was laughing so hard. It was horrible. We really spent a great time together, but it is his fault if the movie has been delayed…“

In another show, Ryan Reynolds has told how he amused himself constantly repeating what he said Dwayne Johnson by speeding up its diction and adding insults. Which never failed to make you scream with laughter The Rock. “This is not the only one of my tricks for crack“was entrusted with the Deadpool in the MCU.

Hope Red Manual will also be fun to watch as it was to turn to the two actors.

The shooting is expected to resume this summer.