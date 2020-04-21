Dwayne Johnson : after Ballers, a series on wrestling amateur for HBO – News Series

Dwayne Johnson is currently working on a series on wrestling amateur for HBO.

After Ballers, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia are partnering again with HBO to produce a series on the catch of the amateur. Issa Rae, the star of the series Insecure, is also of the party. The project, currently in development, is titled, currently Tre Cnt. It is Judah Miller (American Dad, Crashing), who will serve as showrunner and writer Mohamad El Masri (Here and Now) is working on the writing.

After Varietythe series will recount the daily life of Cassius Jones, a young dockworker from Houston and wrestler professional difficulty, which decides to use the money he has inherited a recycle shop firearms from his grandfather in the empire wrestling amateur centered on the hip-hop, with the help of her family of workers, his neighbours and his friends.

The title refers to the count of three to balance the end of a wrestling match, which was won when one opponent manages to maintain the shoulders of the other wrestler on the ground for three seconds counted by the referee knocks three times on the ring ; but also to the district of Houston, The Tre, where the business is going Cassius. For the moment, it is unknown whether Johnson himself will lend his features, as in Ballers, the hero of the series.