Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has secretly married in Hawaii

47 years of age, Dwayne Johnson married Lauren Hashian. The actor has posted two photos of the ceremony on his account Instagram. The actor has chosen to show himself with a white shirt transparent and a suit pants ecru. His wife is wearing a long dress sprinkled with embroidered flowers.



On the background of the sunset the actor to the origins samoanes kisses Lauren Hashian, 34 years of age. The couple met in 2006 on the set of the film The Game Plan (Max dad). The couple already have two children : Jasmine, born in December of 2015, and Tiana, born in April 2018.

The actor had assured, on the social networks, have accompanied the birth of this last. ” I was raised and surrounded by strong women and loving all my life, but after having participated in the birth of Tia, it is difficult to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all the moms and women. Gentlemen, it is essential to be near your wife when she gives birth and to be as supportive as possible. Hold hands, the legs, all you can do

“he wrote on his account Instagram.



The last movie with Dwayne Johnson is a new version of Fast & The Furious Presents : Hobbs & Shaw Explosionsa film of fights, epic and cars, faithful to the recipe of the franchise Fast & Furious.