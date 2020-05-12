Dwayne Johnson and DeVito arrive to a wedding in Mexico : “It was really unforgettable”

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, can now add “wedding crasher” to his vast repertoire after attending a wedding without having been invited with the actor Danny DeVito.

The presence of Johnson a wedding in Cabo San Lucas in the course of the weekend was probably more than welcome by the young couple Kristine and Will, as the actor has praised in his post.

The 47-year-old has shared a video via his Instagram with DeVito to break in to the wedding and all of their serenade for the bride. The video can be found below.

The two men stood on a balcony near the pool and heard noises coming from the top. They were both agreed that it looked like a wedding.

DeVito, 75 years of age, proposed to crush the event – something that Johnson has said that he has never done. The clip advance then quickly to the couple that sneaks. Some of the guests noticing.

Then, the star of the “Hobbs & Shaw” and the actor of “Twins” sang “Unforgettable”, the timeless classic by Nat King Cole. At the end of the clip, they advise the young couple.

DeVito, who has been married since 1982 to Rhea Perlman, said :

“[Faites] a great home for that he has not the cross.”

Johnson also gave a few fun tips.

He said :

“Here are five important words on which Danny and I live : “Yes, sweetheart, you’re right. ”

DeVito agreed, and the two men congratulate again the young couple. Johnson is married to Lauren Hashian since August of this year and is already the father of a family with three girls.

In his caption, he wrote to the newly married couple :

“Congratulations to the lovely bride, Kristine, and to the handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie and Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots alias family, Brady.”

He also called the irruption at the wedding as “really MEMORABLE”. The star from “Jumanji” was in Mexico to promote the last episode of the film.

“I never break a marriage, but with Devito, it was really UNFORGETTABLE.

We were enjoying a little tequila Teremana ? in enjoying the sunset and quiet in Mexico after a long week of work Jumanji when this idea struck.” – therock | Instagram

“Jumanji : The Next Level” is also featured Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan and will be released in cinemas on 13 December. In the meantime, Johnson is busy to surprise most fans.

