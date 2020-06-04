Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart : “there’s enough cut scenes to make another Jumanji”

As much as one is large and beefy (and it is little to say), as much as the other is small. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart, two of the main actors of the new ” Jumanji “, “the Next Level” already present on the previous pane, if construed, however, as thieves in a fair, to the point of giving their interviews together.

In this third part, the two playing characters older – played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover in the scenes that happen in the real world – who find themselves thrown into the universe of the video game ” Jumanji “.

How have you tackled this new “Jumanji” ?

DWAYNE JOHNSON. It was a real challenge for us to succeed, to be different, to do something new compared to the previous pane. We spoke with the director, Jake Kasdan, and the idea to interpret some of the older characters has arisen. We also discussed the idea of playing women, or other men, and one was arrested on the characters aged. And then, all of a sudden, have landed Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. Amazing !

KEVIN HART. We could not have found better to raise the film to a higher level.

Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan (from left to right).PROD

This is your second “Jumanji” both, therefore easier to turn ?

DWAYNE JOHNSON. Of course, it was more comfortable for everyone since this is our second foray into this universe. I think it shows on the screen, we had a lot of fun all together. But there has also been a discussion with the director and producers so that each one can be used wisely and be able to show his skills, Jack Black, Kevin… Related Post: PHOTO Rihanna : sexy lingerie and fresh cut... The star single see life in purple !

Newsletter – The bulk of the actu Every morning, the news was seen by The Parisian

KEVIN HART. (he cuts it) You too !

DWAYNE JOHNSON. Thank you ! I couldn’t say myself ! (Laughter) And let’s not forget Karen (Gillan, the leading female role) which is found to lead the small band.

This comfort allowed you, for example, to improvise during the shooting ?

DWAYNE JOHNSON. Yes.

KEVIN HART. Yes, it’s in my contract !

Give us examples !

KEVIN HART. The scene of the Thanksgiving dinner.

DWAYNE JOHNSON. The dispute over the camels. Especially in the passages between Kevin and me. I felt it coming, something in his voice, “oh, it’s going to slip” !

KEVIN HART. A lot of things have been cut in editing, but it’s still well enough to make a second movie !

PROD

How have you both managed to mimic Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, to imitate their way of speaking and their body language ?

KEVIN HART. We did our homework ! When we see land of the same names in the cast, it’s better to be prepared!!! Me, I watched ” lethal Weapon 4 “, which seemed to me suitable to the situation : Danny Glover was then already old in this franchise, and he reacted in the face of the characters full of banter interpreted by Chris Rock and Joe Pesci.

DWAYNE JOHNSON. The same for me. I have watched films such as ” Twins “, ” in Pursuit of the green diamond “, ” Taxi “, a tv series in which Danny DeVito played in the 1970s. Once one has accepted the idea of entering the skin of older characters, we looked at which actors could be approached. Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are two of the artists are well special in their own way of speaking, their tone. We said that if we could soak up their essence, the film would be worth the shot and would be fun. Related Post: "Idol" : Zendaya, the face of the new perfume Lancôme

And how did they react ?

DWAYNE JOHNSON. They loved it !

The end of the film is open and can store a new result which, this time, would be in our world…

DWAYNE JOHNSON. This is the idea ! Several purposes have been shot but, during test screenings, the one that we have selected knew the most success.