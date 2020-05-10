Dwayne Johnson announces his return to the WWE !

Wrestling fans will love (or love to hate), the new. After abandoning the ring for a few years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to the WWE. The news came on the account Instagram of the former wrestler.

Of course, this news doesn’t happen by accident. Dwayne Johnson has been invited to the 20 years of SmackDown, which will be broadcast on FOX. The “People’s Champ” will be accompanied by other great figures of the catch modern as Hulk Hogan, Sting, Mick Foley, Booker T, Ric Flair and Lita.

For official matches, Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar will compete for the champion belt WWE. The icing on an enormous cake that awaits fans on Friday night (american hour). No doubt, they know how to celebrate a birthday in the WWE.

For information, the event will be broadcast live on the French channel AB1 on the night of Friday to Saturday at 02: 15 and then broadcast the same evening in prime time (20: 45 cet) on 5 October.