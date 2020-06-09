Dwayne Johnson blame Trump on his management of the crisis – The New Forum

The famous American actor Dwayne Johnson has criticized us president on his handling of the crisis United States. In a video, eight minutes and support the movement Black Lives Matter published on Thursday, June 4, 2020, on its Twitter account, the star of the film is taken from the tenant of the White House in objecting to the lack of “leadership “ of the latter, after the death of George Floyd. “Where are you? Where is our president? Where is our leader in this period where our country is on its knees, begging, hurt, angry, frustrated, with his arms open, just waiting to be heard? “ interviewed The Rock. He also asked where is the leader in the compassionate United States that will take care of the country, in this time of crisis.

“I’m going to do everything in my power “

“Where is our leader for the compassionate who will take care of our country is on its knees, which is going to give her my hand and say to him: ‘arise, come with me, I take care of everything. I hear you, I hear you. And you have my word that I will do everything in my power, until the day of my death, until my last breath, to create the necessary changes, in order to standardize equality, because of the life of the Black account.’ Where are you from? “ a-the added. Note that Dwayne Johnson is not the only personality to denounce the management of the crisis made by u.s. President Donald Trump following the arrest of life-threatening George Floyd on the 25th of May, an African-American 46-year-old.

John Boyega was shown in London

The producer, British-Nigerian John Boyega has lent his influence on the movement, Black Lives Matter. Yesterday Wednesday 03 June 2020, the actor of the last trilogy Star Wars, went to Hyde Park in the British capital to protest against the police violence against the African-American community. It was at this time referred to the risks that it takes: “I don’t know if I’ll have a career after that, but I don’t care “.