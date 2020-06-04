Dwayne Johnson celebrates the anniversary of his mother in a new post

Dwayne Johnson has sérénadé his mother for her birthday and it hasn’t sounded half bad in the music video.

In the course of the weekend, the mother of Dwayne Johnson has celebrated his 71st birthday, and it is not surprising that it does not seem to have more than 50 years. Johnson clearly has good genes and it seems to be the best son.

The mother of Johnson did not appear stressed then that his son was singing “Happy Birthday” in the video clip on Instagram. The post can be found below.

Dwayne Johnson at the D23 EXPO of Disney in Anaheim, California | Photo: Getty Images

The big actor “Hobbs & Shaw” was wearing a grey polo with white collar as he headed for his mother. He had already begun to sing when the clip started.

He reached his mother-in-law who was sitting on a chair wearing a black blouse with large white flowers. The beautiful woman smiles from ear to ear, while his son had a voice pretty decent.

When he finished the song, Johnson said:

“Happy birthday, mom. Your one and only girl – I think I am your only child”, laughed he.

Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of “Fast & the Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” in Hollywood on July 13, 2019 | Photo: Getty Images

Mom laughs, but Johnson quickly stated that he was joking before wishing his mother a last happy birthday in the clip. In the legend, he called it the “best mom”.

He added that his family was grateful and has been described as a “great example of quality” for his daughters Simone Alexandra Johnson, Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson.

He finished with a warning well-intentioned but hilarious:

“Now, enjoy your birthday in Vegas – and remember that everyone has a mobile phone at the salon Magic Mike, so be cool – the Internet is forever.”

It seems to us that the mother of Johnson is one of the people more cool if she went to Vegas to party. In the same way, Johnson, 47 years old, was elected one of the coolest fathers just ahead of Ryan Reynolds earlier this month.

The actor “Jumanji” was voted number one for its “cultural domination total” and his smile is divine, in addition to her love well presented for his daughters.

Dwayne Johnson attends the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, on June 15, 2019 | Photo: Getty Images

Johnson and her younger daughters are constantly melt the hearts on social media. Continuing on the theme of the anniversary, Johnson celebrated the third anniversary of the little Jasmine last year and we were able to see a preview.

This time, the little girl of three years had a wonderful background at a party in the gymnasium with members of his family sang “Happy birthday”. We saw her jump on a trampoline and a parachute deflated.

The wife of Johnson, Lauren Hashian, has posted several videos on Instagram, as well as a photo of Jasmine blowing his candles. This family is as beautiful as possible. The wife of Dwayne Johnson sharing new photos of the marriage, including pictures of their little girls.