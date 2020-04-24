Dwayne Johnson confirms the return of ‘Hobbs and Shaw’!

The singer of “Worry about me” has revealed that his next long-awaited album was a return to sources, and is described by the star as “slightly more poignant”, while his vinyl of 2015 “Delirium” was more pop music.

She also explained why it had taken so long to realize his 4th album, which should be out this summer : “It is much more personal. The album is full of nostalgia and stories on the journey to become a woman. This is me playing all the instruments that the album contains and I created all of the arrangements. The chords I chose were outside of my comfort zone, they were less pop and slightly more emotional.”

She continued :” all In all, this next album is much more in the universe of my second album, my fans think is “iconic”.”

The star of 33 years old, married to the art dealer Caspar Jopling for 8 months, took 5 years to release a new album, and she says that this was necessary.

She admitted :”When I released my last album in 2015, I would have laughed if someone had told me that I was going to release the next in 2020. This wasn’t the plan, but a lot of things have happened in the meantime.”

Ellie has also received many suggestions of collaborations but preferred to work alone.

She revealed: “I’ve received phone calls every day from people telling me :’come and Meet us! I’d love to discuss it.”,”I’d love to work with you!” but I just want to block their numbers. All I wanted was to write music. It was an opportunity for me to simply turn my phone off, going into the studio and write about these past few years have been a crazy journey filled with tours, and a journey filled with madness”.

Therefore, Ellie has ended up writing about “how one becomes a woman” and the discovery of a certain degree of independence.

The singer of “Love Me Like You Do” was added to Entertainment Weekly: “The album is really centered on the fact finding that independence without the need of a person, and on the process to follow to become a woman , as corny as it may seem. I want my music to be full of hope. I like the idea of give people a kind of remedy, and to show them that we are all been there done that”.