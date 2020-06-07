Dwayne Johnson could be the next president of the United States | Reform

This is true, this is not a joke, because Dwayne Johnson, also known under the name of The Roca, has won major popularity among the voters The Americans will be the next president of the United States.

Currently, the famous former wrestler and Hollywood actor is the third person with the addition of support for apply stand for the presidential elections, according to bookmakers in the UK.

The bookies have shown their support to Dwayne of his speech yesterday, in which he criticized the current president in response to the demonstrations that have taken place in recent days in the wake of what happened with George Floyd.

This may be of interest to you: Dwayne Johnson enters the world of super-heroes in the next movie Netflix

Now, they have The Roca at a price of +40 000 this shows that there is a 0,2% opportunity that a veteran of the WWE wins the election of 2020.

Something which is fairly logical because it, not a candidate But there is no doubt that millions of people would like it to be the winner.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more to Show!

Dwayne has managed to be the third candidate most supported on the market, representing 3,34 percent of all the bets, according to OddsChecker.

In contrast, the current president has been replaced by the democratic candidate Joe Biden like his favorite on the betting market election earlier this week.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It should be noted that Johnson currently has more than 185 million followers on his account Instagram official, which makes it one of the most influential people in the world.

And although it is not currently a candidate, The Roca has not excluded a possible The presidential campaign One day, as he said to Rolling Stone in 2018.

You can also read: Dwayne Johnson and his feud with Tom Cruise by flying a protagonist important