Dwayne Johnson could join the MCU

While Dwayne Johnson was already a fixed character in the DCEU of Warner Bros, new rumors predict that Marvel Studios wants the player to be a part of his vast universe.

Dwayne Johnson It is one of the most popular Hollywood thanks to his contributions to the action and home movies. The star, 48-year-old, remains in force in the industry with a voracious appetite, and the cinema of super-heroes is about to be your home. But we’re not talking about the specific role that you already have in the DCEU of Warner Brosbut in the possibility of a new role MCU of Marvel Studios.

Sometimes, the study of the executives are involved in the search of new faces for the characters they want to intrigue him. A new rumor suggests that Dwayne Johnson would be in the plans of the MCU. According to the report that is Covered, the major powers of the Marvel Studios feel desperate to have Dwayne in their ranks, and that they would be willing to create a super-hero original just for him.

In April of 2019, the DCEU has presented us with Shazam! the film, which tells the adventures of Billy Batson, who is selected to learn the skills of powerful super-heroes just by saying his name. At the age of 14 years, Billy has the opportunity to become a mature man with incredible gifts that any teenager could only dream of. The film had a budget of $ 80 million and reported $ 364 million in the world, which makes it a moderate success for Warner Bros

Now, Dwayne Johnson it will become Adam black for the DCEU, the sworn enemy of Shazam. He is a man that was born in ancient Egypt, which has long served the Pharaoh. Adam was about to be selected by Shazam as the heir of his powers, however, the circumstances have made that is corrupt and for a long time his soul has lived trapped in the tomb of Ramses II, to his later discovery many centuries later. The history of the comic strip continued to be a Adam of non-conventional methods. In their abilities, Black Adam is the equivalent of Shazam, with exactly the same powers.

