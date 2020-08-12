Dwayne Johnson crowned Forbes’ greatest paid star of 2020; Akshay Kumar single Bollywood celebrity on the listing

Dwayne Johnson hung on to the leading place of Forbes’ highest-paid star of 2020 for the 2nd successive year. The star defeat Ryan Reynolds and also Ben Affleck for the leading place. Akshay Kumar ended up being the only Bollywood celebrity on the listing.

Forbes has actually launched the leading 10 highest-paid stars of 2020 and also Dwayne Johnson has actually covered it once more. The Black Adam celebrity held the leading place for the 2nd successive year. The global magazine exposes that the Jumanji: The Following Degree celebrity holds the leading place with a monstrous $875 million. The wrestler-turned-actor got a cheque of $235 million from his Netflix alone. The star celebrities in Red Notification, contrary Girl Gadot and also Ryan Reynolds. Dwayne additionally got financial success from Job Rock, his Under Armour clothes line.

While Johnson held the leading place, his co-star also known as Deadpool star Reynolds rested on the 2nd place with $715 million. The star made greater than $20 million per item for 6 Below ground and also Red Notification. Netflix’s gold young boy has an additional film with the streaming system planned.

Mark Wahlberg depends on the 3rd place with $58 million while Justice Organization celebrity Ben Affleck depends on the 4th place with $55 million in profits politeness The Back and also Netflix’s The Last Point He Desired. Vin Diesel caps off the leading 5 places with $54 million. The earning comes regardless of his awaited summer season hit Quick & & Angry 9 was postponed to2021 Akshay Kumar stood at the 6th place, coming to be the only Bollywood celebrity on the listing, with $485 million. The star has a multitude of jobs planned.

Take a look at the total listed here:

Dwayne Johnson– $875 million

Ryan Reynolds– $715 million

Mark Wahlberg– $58 million

Ben Affleck– $55 million

Vin Diesel– $54 million

Akshay Kumar– $485 million

Lin-Manuel Miranda– $455 million

Will Certainly Smith– $445 million

Adam Sandler– $41 million

Jackie Chan– $40 million

Keep tuned to Pinkvilla for a lot more updates.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson calls out United States Head of state Donald Trump amidst Black Lives Issue motion; Asks ‘That is our leader?’