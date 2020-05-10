Dwayne Johnson delivers a layer on Tyrese Gibson

Posted on September 10, 2019 at 10h43 by Ben

The beef between Dwayne Johnson to Tyrese Gibson, but both the poster of the saga to success Fast and Furiousresumes more beautiful. Just in time for the start of the year.

The Rock did not spare his attacks

Spin-off inspired by the saga Fast & The Furious, Hobbs & Shaw will be able to make a comfortable place at the box-office, despite the beginnings of more or less complicated. Worn by Dwayne “The Rock“ Johnson obviously untouchable and a Jason Statham impeccable, the feature film will have accumulated more than $ 700 million at the global box office at the time where are written these lines. His result almost ensured, this project derived allows one of its stars, to let go. More specifically, Johnson was held to revive the beef between Tyrese Gibson, one of the other values safe of the license Fast and Furious. In a publication on Instagram, The Rock seems to be taken directly to his colleague : “The killers to play quietly in the chess, clowns, noisy play to the ladies“. The hashtags accompanying the post are clearly intended Gibson, whose very resumed #candyassclown already used by the actor some time ago to this.

It must be said that the quarrel between the two actors is not a recent one. Already, at the time of the shooting The Fate of The Furious, aka Fast & Furious 8, The Rock had referred to her male colleagues : “The actresses on the film, are always wonderful, and I love them. It is a different story for the actors. […] Some conduct themselves as adults, others do not. Those are too flippés to do something anyway“. Still, Hobbs & Shaw will be followed by Fast and Furious 9 and 10, respectively in 2020 and 2021. Justin Lin will sign back in control of these aspects, which are emerging as a conclusion to the saga.