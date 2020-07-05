Dwayne Johnson dethroned Kylie Jenner in the list of personalities of the wealthiest Instagram

The actor Dwayne Johnson — Avalon / Starface



For some stars, a simple post is sponsored in Instagram allows you to generate revenue monumental, and Kylie Jenner has long been the most expensive of the influenceuses in the world, with 183 million followers. However, the star of the reality tv show has been dethroned by Dwayne Johnson, who, with 188 million subscribers, saw its revenue for the social network to explode.

This place, therefore, the star of Fast and Furious at the top of the ranking published by

Hopper HQ. According to the site, the actor generates up to a million dollars per post. Dizzying !

Comfortable

However, Kylie Jenner is only supplanted that of an inch. During the past year, his publications have reported up to 986.000 of dollars, which is still very honorable. But it should be borne in mind that it is 22% less than the previous year, which seems to indicate a relative decrease in the influence of the star on Instagram.

Do not tremble, however, for the business woman of 22 years of age who has been appointed as the celebrity best paid of the year by Forbes magazine, with an annual income of $ 590 million. A colossal amount of money possible for the sale of 51% of the units of Kylie Cosmetics. Then, if the star has been

fallen to the status of a billionaire who had been issued as Forbes previously, the least we can say is that it is far from being on the straw !