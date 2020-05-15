Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds reunited in the biggest project movies from Netflix

You may not know it yet, but the film that you expect the most will not be unveiled at the cinema but will soon be put online on Netflix. Indeed, the platform has to retrieve the rights to the film Red Record – previously held by Universal, and we promised already a thriller that is at once spectacular and memorable.

The enormous project movies from Netflix

Attention, keep you well, in addition to an estimated budget of $ 130 million (yes, this is colossal, especially for Netflix), this movie will be worn by three of the biggest stars of the time namely Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) – it is what it is – and will be filmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, a specialist in the action-comedy, already behind Agents almost secret and Skyscraper.

Side story, there, too, the potential is incredible because we will have an agent of Interpol had to travel to the four corners of the world to get your hands on an art thief and very special. Suffice to say that we can already expect a maximum of twists and turns in the vein of Ocean’s Eleven / Elusive, all the more that Netflix would like to start a franchise.

Only one bad new, the shoot is not expected before 2020… Snif.