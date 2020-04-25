Dwayne Johnson gives the reason for the delay of the film

To cope with the coronavirus, the line-up Disney has been completely redesigned. Dwayne Johnson has recently explained the significant deferral of Jungle Cruise, shifted to the month of July 2021.

Last Friday, we learned the establishment of a new schedule of films for the production Disney and Marvelto cope with the pandemic of the sars coronavirus. And among the major changes of this new line-up, there has been an offset an almost complete phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universean output in July to Mulan (originally planned in march) and a deferral of a little over a year (!) for the adventure movie Jungle Cruisethat was supposed to come out in cinemas this summer. It is noted that the film had already been delayed a first time in a few months…

Producer and lead actor in the film (to the sides ofEmily Blunt), Dwayne Johnson posted last weekend a small message to the attention of his fans on his account Instagram. He explains that this new contretemps is an announcement to take it with optimism. This period will allow everyone to discover the feature-length film in good conditions.

“Our movie Disney Jungle Cruise is officially postponed for a year, and will be released on July 30, 2021. This date makes me optimistic, because it will allow the teams to Disney to be fully operational in all their fields of activity (amusement parks, hotels, cruises…), but more importantly, it will give time for the world to heal, to recover, to live again in confidence, to be useful and joyful. […] I thank all the fans around the world. The film will live up to the expectation. Stay healthy, my friends. “

In his video message, The Rock we are also informed that to this date, all sectors of the industry Disney will be “raring to go” (including the amusement parks currently closed). This is a major factor, as much as Jungle Cruise (just like Pirates of the Caribbean) is directly adapted from a famous attraction of the american parks.

We’ll see you in July 2021 to embark in this new adventure. And by then, (re)discover the trailer of the film Jungle Cruise.

Jungle Cruise – Trailer :