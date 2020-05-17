Dwayne Johnson gushes about the beginnings of her daughter to the WWE

Simone Johnson is the last of a long line of wrestlers to grace the ring.

And his father Dwayne Johnson could not be more delighted that she is joining the family business. Yesterday evening, the wrestler turned actor formerly known as The Rock has joined The show this evening with Jimmy Fallon, cfrom his home in Georgia.

“I would like to congratulate your daughter, Simone, in fact, that will now be part of the WWE!” Jimmy Fallon started.

“She signed her contract with the WWE, it’s blowing me away right,” said Johnson, 48 years old. “First of all, I want to say, what an honor it is that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps.”

He continued, mode dad full of pride: “But more importantly – follow my tracks, cliché sounds, but she wants to forge its own path, which is so important. It has come to be the youngest signer of the history of the company. in fact.”