Dwayne Johnson gushes about the beginnings of her daughter to the WWE

Simone Johnson is the last of a long line of wrestlers to grace the ring.
And his father Dwayne Johnson could not be more delighted that she is joining the family business. Yesterday evening, the wrestler turned actor formerly known as The Rock has joined The show this evening with Jimmy Fallon, cfrom his home in Georgia.
“I would like to congratulate your daughter, Simone, in fact, that will now be part of the WWE!” Jimmy Fallon started.
“She signed her contract with the WWE, it’s blowing me away right,” said Johnson, 48 years old. “First of all, I want to say, what an honor it is that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps.”
He continued, mode dad full of pride: “But more importantly – follow my tracks, cliché sounds, but she wants to forge its own path, which is so important. It has come to be the youngest signer of the history of the company. in fact.”
Johnson then explained that his daughter, now 18, had started training when she was only 16 years old.
“She worked her ass”, he said. “Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting knocked down, and all the bumps and bruises that accompany the, professional wrestling. And she is hanging in there, I’m very, very proud of it.”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made his debut in the WWE in 1996 as Rocky Maivia. That night, the commentators of the ring have reported its presence as the first superstar of the third generation.
His father, who fought as Rocky Johnson, with his grandfather, Peter Maiviaare considered legends in the world of professional wrestling.