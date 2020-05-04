Dwayne Johnson has begun the shooting of his film Red Manual

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has just started the shooting of his film Red Notice. Big casting to provide for the new production Netflix.

In fact, after Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Michael Bay (6 Underground), it is the turn of Dwayne Johnson to produce a film on Netflix. The streaming platform, arrives to rally the whole world! Red Manual is a film mixing action and comedy which Johnson is working from 2018.

At the level of the casting, Dwayne Johnson is not at all bothered. In effect, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds are also part of the. What to send very heavy at the screen. The implementation scenario and found Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper, The Miller family in grass) with which Dwayne has already worked.



For the moment, the story of the film is simple enough. It follows an agent of Interpol who tracks down the thieves arts the most sought-after in the world. It would seem that the main characters (played by Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson) are each the world’s best in their respective category.

After his post-instagram, in the movie we’ll have ” the best tracker “, “the best art thief” and ” the best bandit “. It only remains to know who these roles will be assigned within the film. We already have our little idea.