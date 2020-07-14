Dwayne Johnson has made a donation of 700,000 bottles of water to the first line workers

wayne “The Rock” Johnson has made a donation of 700,000 bottles of water to the front line workers.

The star of “Fighting With My Family” is associated with the company Voss to provide care for the health of workers in the united States a portion of their water to keep them hydrated despite the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The fighter at the age of 48, turned actor, has insisted on the fact that this was his “way of saying “thank you” and let you know how much is “grateful” for the “load” that the support to fight against the Covid-19, and for the protection and care of their patients.

In a video posted on Instagram, said: “This message is directed to the very, very special.

A gesture of class and respect

“I am speaking of our workers, our health workers, who work tirelessly, day after day, for months and months, and will continue to do so.

“We have sent a couple of bottles of Voss and this is our way to say thank you and tell you how much we thank you for all your work so that you continue to take care of our loved ones, our family and our friends.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I know that I speak on behalf of the company of Voss water and I know that I speak on behalf of our fellow citizens, thank you very, very much.