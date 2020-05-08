Dwayne Johnson has published a eulogy to her father on Instagram

2020-02-08 23:30:04

The wrestler turned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has released a video of his eulogy at the funeral of his father on Instagram.

The wrestler turned actor – whose father was also a professional wrestler – has captioned the video clip: “Dad, you have lived a life full of meaning

“You drag in arrow and even more hard, you have changed your behaviour drives people towards a man of color.

“Open the way for me, my family and the generations to come.

“You have loved with the ability that you could – given all the gifts.

“I was raised with an iron hand and a love complicated and hard.

“A love that now, as a father and as a man, I learned to fine-tune raising my own children.

“I would like to still have a shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too soon. I slipped through my hands.

“But you were so loved, lived in a culture so full and defined, and now you rest well.

“Peacefully. And this is smile my heart.

“I love you, and now I have an angel to call her by her name.

“I’ll see you later, Soulman.

“Until we meet again.

“Your son (sic)”

In January, Dwayne has admitted that “nothing” could have prepared him for the death of his father.

The father of the star of ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ died suddenly of a heart attack, and Dwayne then went on social networks to reveal that he had written the eulogy.

Speaking to Instagram, the hollywood actor wrote: “It was fun … I wrote a lot of things over the years, but nothing prepared me for this one … #eulogy #mydad #soulman (sic)”

