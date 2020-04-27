Dwayne Johnson: here is the reaction to the hilarious of his 4 year old daughter discovering that he was in the movie “Vaiana”

The actor, who is nicknamed “The Rock”, thanks to his musculature impressive, has shared in People magazine an anecdote very amusing that he has lived recently in him as a father. Dwayne Johnson has revealed with great pride in his daughter Jasmine, aged 4 years, he had interpreted the voice of the character of the demi-god Maui in the movie “Vaiana, the legend of the end of the world”. While the film was travelling to television, Dwayne Johnson began to sing with the character, Maui. Ten seconds later, his daughter was trying to put a pillow on his mouth saying to him: “You wasted the song!”