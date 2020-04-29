Dwayne Johnson : his tender confidences about his marriage with Lauren Hashian

During the first of Jumanji : The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian made their first appearance as a married couple. Of passage on the set of Ellen DeGeneres, the actor is entrusted on the underside of this union is celebrated at dawn.

The successes follow one another to Dwayne Johnson. After the cardstock to the movies with his sidekick Jason Statham in Fast & the Furious : Hobbs and Shaw, ninth biggest hit of the year at the global box office, the star of 47-year-old is currently in the poster Jumanji : The Next Level. In full promotion of the blockbuster movie in which he co-stars with Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black, the star took the opportunity to confide about his personal life.

Because if the former wrestler multiplies the success in cinemas, it has also taken a major step forward in his relationship with the singer Lauren Hashian. On the 19th of August last, the actor best paid in the world, and his girlfriend said ” yes ” in privacy on the heights of Hawaii, twelve years after their love at first sight. Of passage in the talk show of Ellen DeGeneres, the father of Simone (18 years), Jasmine (3 years) and Tiana (18 months) revealed the details of the ceremony.

A wedding morning

The actor began by telling the reason why the couple decided to get married at seven o’clock in the morning. ” We wanted to marry very early, he explained. At least, we said the vows and it was done. To 10 hours or 11 hours, we walk around, we brunche family, and it’s done. […] In addition, in Hawaii at that time, it was beautiful and my ancestors were looking at us. It has been a really beautiful day. “And as for his daughters, Dwayne Johnson ensures that they” were magic “during the ceremony. Since the couple relishes his happiness. At the first of Jumanji : The Next Level, held in Los Angeles on December 8 last, Lauren Hashian was also able to show off proudly to his covenant. On his side, the one who was once known as The Rock has definitely softened with his half.