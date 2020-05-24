Dwayne Johnson in politics? Kevin Hart speaks

Now, he spoke of the question Kevin Hartwho has shared the screen with Johnson in the two films Jumanji.
” If it has never wanted to enter politics, I do not think that he would do things half-way“Explained Hart. ” This would give all or nothing. When you see what we have been witnesses … now nothing is more impossible“.
Fans had launched a campaign to convince the actor already during the elections of 2016. A few years ago, in this regard, the actor said:
This is not something I have ever said officially or publicly, I never said ” I’ll do it “, but the story began to circulate and at this moment, I found myself listening to the people and to start to think about that seriously. And this is the situation in which I find myself now: I know well that I am not a policy expert, so the best thing I can do is continue to listen and learn. I look at what is currently happening with the presidency, I am all the developments, I look at our leaders and, like all Americans, I continue to hope that those who lead us, express their passion, their perspective and can unite our country in these difficult times – which I don’t think this is happening with the current president.
