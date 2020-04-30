Dwayne Johnson in the face of a terrible tragedy

Since Wednesday, Dwayne Johnson must face one of the most terrible loss a man can know in his life : the disappearance of his father, Rocky Johnson. Wednesday, 15 January 2020, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), a company specialized in the organization of entertainment events, including wrestling, announced the death of former professional wrestler, professional, and father of the star. “WWE is sad to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), member of WWE Hall of Famer, former world champion by team and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at age 75“can it be read in an official press release.

A great champion

Coming from a family of five children, Rock Johnson started his career as a wrestler at just 16 years of age. During his career, he will face big names in boxing such as Muhammad Ali, winner of many competitions in the 70’s and 80’s. It will, among other things, champion of Georgia. After retiring from the ring in 1991, Rocky Johnson participates in the training of his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to whom he has transmitted his passion for the discipline. This will become a huge star wrestling, before embracing a career as an actor.

MediaPunch/REX/SIPA

When Dwayne Johnson parodiait his father on tv

When Dwayne Johnson launches into the comedy at the end of the 90s, one of his first roles is that of… his father, Rock Johnson, he embodies the time sequence in the tv series american successThat 70’s show, worn by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. In this scene full of self-deprecating humor (discover below), the character explains that her son will become the man most electrifying sports and entertainment”. A sequence premonition ? For the time being, the actor is not expressed following the disappearance of his father, of whom he was very close. In June 2018, The Rock made a glowing tribute to his father on the occasion of the feast of the fathers : “Happy father’s day to this badass who never smiles, almost never. By nature, the little boys look up to and idolize their old father. They want to be like them, do what they do and are always looking for their approval. What is funny is that the day I stopped seeking this approval, it is the day where I understood what it meant to be a man and, more importantly, a father”… A cliché that, since Wednesday, continues to receive comments of condolences and other expressions of support at the destination of the actor and his family.