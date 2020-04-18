Dwayne Johnson is back on Jack Reacher

Cinémascomique

Ever since I can remember, I have always been attracted by the drawing, the comic and especially the movie, because this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I was fascinated by the large number of starships that have appeared in it, and the world created by George Lucas, the scene of the ship corellia, pursued by a cruiser, imperial is moving forward to fill the screen was shocking. The music of John Williams was catchy and easy to remember, then I remember my collections of stickers and dolls of the saga. Another great influence was comic books, especially editions of Vertice Spiderman, Patrol X, The Avengers, The Fantastic 4, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. Therefore, it is not surprising that he ends up studying at the School of arts of Zaragoza.