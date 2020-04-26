Dwayne Johnson is preparing a series on Wrestling amateur with HBO

After Ballers, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia will, with HBO (Westworld ; Game of Thrones) produce a series on the catch of the amateur. The project, currently in development, is titled, currently Tre Cnt. Judah Miller (American Dad, Crashing) held the position of showrunner and the writer will be Mohamad El Masri.

After Variety, the series will tell the story and the lived experience of Cassius Jonesa young dockworker from Houston and wrestler professional difficulty, which decides whether to use the money that he inherited to transform the weapons store of his grand-father into an empire wrestling amateur with the help of her family of workers, his neighbours and his friends.

The title refers to a count of three made by an arbitrator that balance the end of a wrestling match, which was won when one opponent manages to maintain the shoulders of the other wrestler to the ground. For the moment, it is unknown whether Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will play in the series in a main role or just a guest.