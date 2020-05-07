Dwayne Johnson made his debut at the DCEU in the trailer of a fan of Adam black

There is not a single movie or television show in development that has not been affected by the pandemic COVID-19. At least that is what it seems.

In just a few months, the virus has failed, major events have been cancelled and most of the world forced him to block. Therefore, it is not too surprising to see one project after another get hit with a delay, and the standalone Adam black the movie is no different.

The photo of the DCEU, which still has Dwayne Johnson to star – yes, even after all these years and all these years of false hopes and non-departures – was originally scheduled to begin filming in the coming weeks. But now, thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, the production has been postponed in the course of the summer.

And so, the wait to see the combination of The Rock continues. But fortunately, we have this week a new trailer for fans of the talented StryderHD that gives us a glimpse of what it might look like when that happens. And you can catch it above.

Although a little shaky in part, this is yet another effort awesome YouTuber who gives us at least some sort of idea of the way Dwayne Johnson looks like in its early days DCEU. But he is always careful to say that the fans are eager to get something official. Even just a photo of him in costume would send people wild.

After all, we are waiting for a very, very long time to see this happen and Adam black has been in the works for what seems like an eternity. But don’t worry, it’s coming, and The Rock is still attached. All we need to do now is just pray that the coronavirus is off a little and that they can start the cameras before the end of the year. Fingers crossed.