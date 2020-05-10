Dwayne Johnson made peace with Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel seem to be ready to bury the hatchet after several years of rivalry and spades. On his account Instagram, The Rock was held to celebrate the success of the first spin-off of the saga, Hobbs & Shawin thanking his fans and his “brother Wine” for their support.

“I’ve seen your message, which I appreciated a lot,” says Dwayne Johnson co-star. “It was a message very class. You know how much this adventure has been crazy. 10 years ago, you had me as a guest in the family Fast And Furious. I’m so grateful for that. And as you know, my goal has always been to come to this world and help the franchise grow up as I could.”

“I will be seeing you soon, Toretto”

Ten years later, the series has become one of the franchises hollywood’s most popular for his stunts, his humour, and his progressivism. With a total of $ 5.8 billion of revenue in the world, it is also one of the most lucrative.

“Thank you again for your support, my brother,” says Dwayne Johnson, before leaving to hear he will surely be in Fast and Furious 9in theaters in 2020: “of course, all roads lead to one thing. I will be seeing you soon, Toretto.”

“They are too chickens-wet”

In April 2018, Dwayne Johnson had referred to his falling out with Vin Diesel in the columns of the magazine Rolling Stone: “Vin and I have talked together many times. We had an important face-to-face in my caravan and I understood that we had different approaches to film-making and team work. It took me a while, but I’m glad to have been able to clarify this – that we work together again or not”.

In August 2016, the former wrestler was taken to the stars male Fast and Furious: “Some behave as men of confidence and of real professionals, others not. These others are too chickens-to wet to do anything, anyway”, he said on Instagrambefore processing these “chochottes”. Because of these enmities between the two stars, they never shared any scenes in Fast and Furious 8released in 2017.